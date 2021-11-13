‘Highfro’ musician, Labule set to make wave





There are two sides to Segun Adekunle, who goes by the stage name Labule Lewure. The University of Lagos engineering graduate is a construction engineer, dutifully carrying out his responsibilities on building sites by day while pursuing a burgeoning music career by night, cooking up beats in the studio. The Kogi State – born indigene’s passion and drive for excellence are burning traits that permeate his two worlds; the world of engineering and music. However, it is the latter that is currently grabbing the spotlight.

Labule’s music journey is truly enthralling and captivating. It is a journey that was cultivated from childhood, nurtured by perseverance and influenced by one of Nigeria’s most entertaining and veteran musicians renowned for his mask signature. Lagbaja, the ‘konko below’ crooner is Labule’s noted mentor. His strong influence is quite visible in Labule’s energy, delivery and amazing dance steps. “Back then at Motherland where he used to play I’ll come there and dance energetically. His music style shaped my music.

I was so attached to his music and concept that I became so popular at Motherland that people nicknamed me Lagbaja,” he revealed. But for his voice, a first time Nigerian or foreign audience listening to his ‘gbesegbese’ track would swore by the gods that it was Lagbaja just doing what he knows how to do best.





The semblance is close, however, Labule insists he is creating his own brand of music and doesn’t want to walk in the shadow of the famous masked musician. “My music is African and is a mixture of Afrobeat and highlife, which I call ‘Highfro’, he told Saturday Telegraph. Married with one child, Labule is truly aiming for the sky, admitting the competitive nature of the industry, he is ready to churn out more quality works. ‘Smartie’ another track of his is currently doing well on the airwaves and has thus shot up expectations from fans of his Afrobeat genre called ‘highfro’.





TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…









Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music