He is so handsome: Fans gush as singer Dija shares never before seen photos of her lookalike ‘oyinbo’ father

Popular Nigerian music star, Dija, recently wowed fans with a rare photo of her ‘oyinbo’ father on Instagram

The music star took to her social media page to post a never before seen picture of her dad and fans were in awe

Numerous fans gushed over the Mavin singer’s father and just how good looking he is

Popular musician, Hadiza Blell, better known by her stage name, Dija, recently acquainted fans with her parents on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the top music star shared different snaps of her mum and dad.

Internet users were however taken by Dija’s handsome ‘oyinbo’ father as they gushed over his photo.

Singer Dija flaunts her handsome father.

Photos: @aphrodija

Source: Instagram

Unknown to many, the music star has a Sierra Leonian father and a Nigerian mother.

See snaps of Dija’s parents below:

Fans react to Dija’s ‘oyinbo’ dad

Shortly after the music star shared the photo of her pops, fans took to her comment section to express their admiration.

A number of them noted that he was so gorgeous and added that the singer got her looks from him.

Read some of their comments below:

Iamenado:

“Oh my goodness, he’s gorgeous. I see where you get it from ❤️.”

Kingtunz_:

“He’s so handsome.”

Info_inyf:

“Like dad like daughter. More life to daddy✊❤️.”

Kingtunz_:

“You’re like the female version of daddy.”

Bbn_updates2020:

“See fine man!!”

Nice one.

Dija nearly suffers heart attack after finding missing daughter in basket

Dija recently reported her youngest daughter to members of the online community after sharing the funny thing she did.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the musician posted a photo of her little girl hiding inside a big basket and looking at her.

Dija noted that finding her daughter in the basket after spending time looking for her nearly gave her a heart attack.

Not stopping there, the musician noted that her daughter decided to hide inside the basket because she wanted to follow her older siblings to school.

She wrote:

“Sigh She gave me a heart attack, all because she wants to go to school with her Brother and sister.”

Source: Legit.ng

