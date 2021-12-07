Home | News | General | Singer Yonda speaks on Burna Boy’s beef with Davido, says it’s over a song he wrote

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Yonda, has given insight on Burna Boy’s beef with Davido over a song he wrote

According to him, he had originally written a song for Burna but he seemed to ignore it but Davido liked it

Yonda added that Davido used the lyrics in one of his songs and audio proof has also made the rounds online

Talented Nigerian singer, Yonda, has spoken on the bad blood between Burna Boy and Davido in a recent interview.

While speaking with Ameyaw TV, the music star noted that the beef was over a song he wrote.

According to Yonda, he had originally written a song for Burna Boy but the Twice As Tall star appeared to ‘sleep on it’ and Davido took it from him.

Yonda has shared details on Burna Boy and Davido’s beef.

Photos: @yonda_music, @davido, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Sharing more details on the issue, Yonda noted that he was actually signed on to Davido’s label and there was a time he and Burna Boy wanted to sign him at the same time.

However, he chose Davido’s camp but that did not stop Burna Boy from associating and wanting to work with him.

Yonda added that Burna Boy however did not use the song and Davido decided to.

See the interview below:

Burna Boy reacts to Yonda’s claims

Soon after Yonda’s interview went viral, Burna Boy reacted to it on social media.

He wrote:

“Must be crack.”

Yonda was however unfazed by Burna Boy’s comment and also replied that the music star must also be on crack.

Swipe to see their exchange below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to the situation. Read some of them below:

Edeh_soft:

“Davido no de ever write music for his self now u guys go see the different between him and de .”

Progress_berry1:

“Some of u b saying na so so songs David Dey buyvery funny which artist nor Dey buy songs?? If e easy may d writer sing d song wen him write weather he go blowcelebrate grace Abeg.”

Fitnfabdami:

“We all know Artistes buy songs. So, what does Burna expect? That if he doesn’t buy a song, nobody else should buy it?

I really like the Davido’s Intro record sha “Jah be my Saviour on God… Bad man keep me on guard”

Badman_aces:

“They didn’t give baba credit for his song, he had to come take that shii by force.”

Price______less:

“Davido sang the song better periodt .”

11rey255:

“He’s right tho but burna boy no dey gree them write 4 am after e done recycled fela catalogs finish. Ps: songswriters are part of this music business ask SIA x neyo x R Kelly.”

Aymid_official:

“Baba still reply Burna say Yo! It must be Cr@ck .”

Nawa o.

Source: Legit

