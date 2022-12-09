Hamilton family plans remembrance concert for daughter killed by GO train last July

A Hamilton family is planning a remembrance concert this Saturday for their daughter who was struck by a GO Train last July.

Dec. 10 would’ve been the fifth birthday for Mitchell Nwabuoku. Her father, Emmanuel Nwabuoku, had promised her an elaborate celebration.

Mitchell was struck on the GO train tracks in Mississauga while chasing a butterfly.

Her family has since created a foundation, The Butterfly Project, to help other families who’ve been through similar traumatic situations.

“It’s hard for people to come out of this financially, morally and psychologically,” Nwabuoku told CBC Toronto. “It takes friends, well-wishers, Canadians and even families to come out of this.”

Saturday’s concert in North York will feature Jully Black as the headliner along with musicians from Canada, Nigeria and the U.S.

New fencing has since been put in place at the GO tracks to prevent people from crossing.

