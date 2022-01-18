Group B preview: Senegal face Malawi as Guinea play Zimbabwe

The Lions of Teranga continued their preparation for the Tuesday Group B last game against Malawi that are third with three points.

A win for either Senegal or Malawi will guarantee the winner qualifies for the next stage.

Senegalese head coach Aliou Cisse said that the west African team will treat the next game as the final further admitting that the perspectives have changed in the competition.

“We don’t lack ambition nowadays, and I can say with the experience as a former player and now coach that allows me to say there no small teams, there are allegedly favorites that seems are part of and they are what you call small teams that work every day and are coherent and have been playing for a whole year together. The gap between top and low if you want it no longer what it used to be,” said Aliou Cisse, Senegal Coach.

Meanwhile, Guinea and Zimbabwe prepared for their last Group B clash on Tuesday.

The match will be officiated by all-female referees, the first in the history African Cup of Nations competition.

Senegal and Guinea both have four points each while Malawi is in position three with three points.

Zimbabwe have already bowed out of the completion and is fourth with no point.

A win for any team with an exception of Zimbabwe will guarantee their next placement in the last of 16.

