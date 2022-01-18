AFCON 2021: Ghana, Gabon final tests on Tuesday

Andre and Jordan Ayew led Ghana training on Monday on the eve of their last, decisive match against Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations Group C.

Following a narrow (1-0) loss to Morocco and a 1-1 draw with Gabon, Milovan Rajevac’s side lie alone in third in the table with just one point heading into this, their final, group fixture.

This will be the first encounter between Ghana and the Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana have only won one of their last eight Africa Cup of Nations games failing to score in half of those matches.

Ghana have just one point so far in this year’s edition – they’ve never failed to win at least one group stage match in all their previous 22 appearances at the tournament.

The Black stars last failed to progress from their AFCON group in 2006.

Midfielder Romain Saiss should make it for Morocco’s game against Gabon despite a cold, said head coach Vahid Halilhodzic on the eve of the last match of the Atlas Lions in the Africa Cup of Nations Group C.

Morocco are already qualified to the knock-out stage of the competition having won their first two games against Ghana and Comoros, while Gabon need a single point to go through as they have a three-point advantage over third-placed Ghana.

Sourced from Africanews