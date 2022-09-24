Gospel stars set to light up Luli Concert

All roads lead to the Tafawa Balewa Square, in Lagos, on Friday, October 7, as a star-studded lineup of African Gospel maestros, including the Nigerian singers, Evangelist Tope Alabi, Sola Allyson, and the Beninese Johnny Sourou, among others, are set to thrill the audience at the 2022 edition of the Luli concert.

At a media parley held recently in Ikeja, Lagos, the convener of Luli Concert, Dr. Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo noted that the event is a gospel music concert powered by El-Berachah Worship Ministry and seeks to create a medium to promote God’s word, worship and intercede via praises for the nation.

The sixth edition is themed In the day of thy power, and is anchored on Psalms 110:3. He noted, “Nigeria is at a crossroads in its history, this is the time for us to raise altars of worship to attract divine intervention.”



According to the Chairman of the concert committee, Gbenga Alagbetu, preparations are in top gear to host over 50, 000 people expected at the concert ground. “There are buses available to convey people from different parts of the southwest and South-South.”

He also added that special arrangements have been made to accommodate people living with disability to ensure they participate actively and enjoy the concert.

One of the gospel artistes, Allyson who shared the reason for her commitment to the concert six years running said she had seen in her dream over 20 years ago that she led a congregation of people mostly wearing a sultana.

“I am grateful that the vision came to pass and since this concert started, I have been dedicated to ministering the word of God through my songs.”

Other gospel artistes that will minister at the Concert include Moses Harmony, Segun Ajidara, Bidemi Olaoba, Lekan Remilekun Amos, Imoleayo Akin Adebayo, Michael Harjovy, Engo and the Celestial Church of Christ’s Central Choir.



In its community outreach drive ahead of the concert, a two-day free medical outreach was also carried out at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan Lagos earlier in the month.

Sourced From Nigerian Music