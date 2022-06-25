Gospel singer, Osinachi, goes home today





The remains of late gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, will be laid to rest in Abia State. The singer, who shot into the limelight with the hit Ekwueme, which has been viewed 72 million times on YouTube, died in an Abuja hospital on April 8. The 42-year-old songstress was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

She featured in several popular gospel songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and You no dey use me play by Emma. The mother of four was allegedly repeatedly brutalised by her husband, which later led to her untimely death.

It was initially reported that the singer died of throat cancer. However, shortly after the news of her death went viral, her family and friends lamented that her union with Peter Nwachukwu was a violent one. According to a family source, the late gospel singer’s family will bury her in her father’s compound in Isuochi, Abia State.





Sourced From Nigerian Music