Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, gets SUV as birthday gift

29 Aug 2021 Tributes have been pouring in from all walks of life since Pa Emmanuel Adesanya, father of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, passed away in the United Kingdom on August 2, at the age of 89.

16 Oct 2021 When you blend silky vocals, soothing Afro-fusion melodies and stellar sound engineering, the record is likely to sound like ‘Follow You’, the just-released single from Nigeria’s acclaimed guitarist, Ifiok Effianga. On this record, Effianga, who is acclaimed as Fiokee, collaborates with Afro-RnB sensations, Gyakie and Chike, to create a mesmerizing love melody that is all…

16 Oct 2021 Celebrated gospel artiste and award-winning music maker, Charles Vumomse widely known as Vumomse, has said that the world will soon overcome current challenges plaguing nations like Coronavirus, terrorism, poverty and others. According to the United States-trained family nurse turned gospel music minister, who has worked with stars like Tim Godfrey and Mercy Chinwo, ongoing problems…

26 Oct 2021 It was a convivial atmosphere at the Harbour Point venue of the “Symphony of Praise and Thanksgiving,” as thousands of well wishers gathered for the reception of Reverend Ada Ugo-Ngadi, who was on August 22, 2021, ordained Priest of the Methodist Church Nigeria. The hall was filled to capacity, as popular gospel artistes like Mercy…

2 Dec 2021 The Experience, an all-night gospel music concert hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, The Metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock Churches, holds on Friday, December 3.

4 Dec 2021 Founder, House On The Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has said the yearly gospel music concert, The Experience, has positively helped the image of Nigeria among foreign nationals and contributed to the country’s economy.

