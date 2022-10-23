Gospel Singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori Welcomes Baby Girl

Popular gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori has welcomed another baby with her husband, Prince Dave Akinyemi.

The Oniduro crooner announced the arrival of the baby girl on Saturday.

Alaseyori, in a post on her verified Instagram page, said: “To God alone be all the glory. It ended in praise. No calls for now please. #GratefulToMyBoneMarrow #FaithfulGod #OurTestimony”.

Since the announcement, congratulatory messages and prayers have continued to pour in for the singer.

Congratulating her, Alaseyori’s colleague, Tope Alabi said: “You are welcome baby girl, congratulations @adeyinkaalaseyori.

Also, popular entertainers including; Dayo Amusa, Arole, Aisha Lawal, Woli Agba, Kemi Korede, Jide Awobona, Liz Dasilva, Boye Best, Ola Best and a host of others congratulated the singer.

