Go-to Online Media Platforms in Nigeria

The Media is big business in Nigeria and continues to attract investors eager to cash out from the largesse the industry has to offer. Music, film, comedy and reality TV, the Nigerian entertainment is quite large and unique. Over the years bloggers have played an important role in shaping the entertainment industry. Blogs have become a medium to disseminate content and information about the industry. The Nigerian entertainment industry is estimated to account for about 3% of GDP with Nollywood being the third most valuable movie industry in the world. The steady growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry across the globe has given rise to a number of blogs, all leading in entertainment, not just in Nigeria but in Africa as well. Today we examine some of the most popular blogs in Nigeria in no particular order.

There can be no mention of Nigerian entertainment blogs without NotJustOk. Founded in 2006 by Ademola Ogundele, the blog is one of the largest music download websites in Africa. The blog witnesses traffic of over 1.2 million viewers per month, from 183 countries, it is one of the most visited websites in Nigeria. NotJustOk was started as a personal blog by Ademola Ogundele in 2006. It evolved into a music website after Ademola posted a clip of 9ice’s performance at Nelson Mandela’s 90th-anniversary concert, which rapidly increased the traffic of the website. NotJustOk was voted the ’Best Nigerian Music Website’ at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014. It was also voted ’Blog of The Year’ at the 2013 edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

tooXclusive was launched in 2010 by editor-in-chief Olutayo ’Tyler’ Duncan Sotubo. The blog provides a complete package of music/video downloads, reviews, industry news, top 10 charts, interviews and other music-related editorials. It has, in its six-year stint, become known for stylized top 10 charts, music video downloads and editorial content. The top 10 chart is a countdown of Naija’s finest in the music industry spanning different categories including Producers, Next Rated Acts, Hottest Artistes, and Banging Collaborations. The chart is put together by the TX team after much research and deliberation. Each chart features 10 Nigerian music acts that have excelled in specific categories and met certain criteria within a given time frame. tooXclusive also publishes editorial content including spotlight profiles of artistes, their materials (music and videos), and critical music reviews.

YNaija is a Nigerian news website and blog founded by Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams of RED | For Africa. The blog was launched in May 2010 and addresses itself with the tagline ‘What the Smartest Nigerian Youth Read’. YNaija provides news, original, and unique content across various sectors such as politics, business, entertainment, environment, technology, popular media, lifestyle, culture, comedy, and healthy living. In July 2012, YNaija was ranked #5 top blogs in the country, by CPAfrica. The Y! brand also includes a television show, a radio show, and a print magazine.

PulseNG is one of Nigeria’s popular online news platforms highlighting entertainment, style, and news that are part of West Africa’s pop culture. The blog was founded in July 2010 by Ringier. They present news across sectors such as politics, sports, fashion, health, religion, business, lifestyle, movies, music, and entertainment. Their mission is to amplify the voices of Nigerians in music, movies, and entertainment and make those voices louder and connect with a global audience.

Yabaleft is possibly one of the most popular gossip blogs in Nigeria. Founded in 2013 by Prince Odjinosoen Okijie, the blog has quickly established itself as Nigeria’s go-to site for the latest entertainment news, rumours and gossip. It also has a very strong social media presence especially on Facebook where many reposted and shared blog posts are often from the Yabaleft. Michael Badejoko and Daniel Oyetoro are the Editors of the blog.

BellaNaija is the most popular blog in Nigeria for celebrity events and fashion shows. The blog also features news and reviews of events in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The blog is owned by Uche Eze Pedro who before her foray into blogging worked as an executive at Shell Canada. She also had stints at Cadbury UK and Cadbury Nigeria. Uche founded the blog in 2006 and is believed to have inspired Nigeria’s most popular blogger, Linda Ikeji. BellaNaija won the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Fashion Communication Award’ in 2010 and also the ‘Best Event Coverage Online Award’ in 2011 and 2012.

LindaIkeji Blog is the king of Nigeria’s ‘blogosphere’. LindaIkeji’sblog is the most popular blog in Nigeria and has continued to gain prominence over the years. The blog is run by Linda Ikeji, a graduate of English from the University Of Lagos. Her blog, Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB) focuses on dishing out the best of Nigerian entertainment news and celebrity gossip. On average, her blog receives around 500,000 visits daily. The blog was founded in 2006 and is among the few gossip and entertainment blogs that have survived over the years.

