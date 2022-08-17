“Go take your medicine” Pastor Tobi Adegboyega slams critics, defends his harsh criticism of his music ministers (Video)

Controversial UK-based pastorTobi Adegboyega has lashed out at Nigerians criticising him for his unmannerly behaviour toward his music ministers.

KFN reported on Monday that the founder of SPAC Nation had stirred the anger of many on social media as he heavily criticised his music ministers.

In a video which made rounds, the celebrity pastor was seen condemning his choristers over the song they sang during service on Sunday, August 14th.

Displeased with the song, the pastor interrupted their ministration to lambast them.

He stated that the song was boring his spirits.

“Okay thank you guys be sitted please that song was boring me to death so I had to come up mehmnm…but thanks guys”.

In the comment section, Nigerians expressed disappointment at his behaviour, which many called disrespectful.

Addressing his critics, the pastor, who is unremorseful, reiterated that the song was boring him.

However, he stated that his choristers were good, but the song was boring.

Slamming those dragging him, he told them to take their medicine.

For him, he would always say the fact and Nigerians can take it how they want it.

In his words,

“Hi guys, I was told there is a conversation up online. People are dragging their predecessors; I am just joking. Now draggers are draggist, I thought they said there is no employment in Nigeria, but there is employment; you are gainfully employed.

Anyway, lemme address the issue now; it shows that you guys want leadership, right? You want people who are responsible and accountable; let me be accountable.

The song was boring. It was actually very boring. The singers lit, but the song is boring. I know there is nobody to speak for me or defend me in Nigeria; fact is fact; take it how you take it!!

Now guys, the draggist and draggers, go take your medicine. For progress thinkers, good Nigerians, which I have many as followers, there is hope”.

Kemi Filani recallsthat Pastor Tobi Adegboyega had addressed the controversy surrounding his church, Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC), with controversial media personality Iferinde Oladayo, known as Daddy Freeze.

He claimed that the UK government needed a scapegoat and because his church is the biggest black church, they chose to use him.

He said, “We have never take tax returns before. If they have the guts or liver, they should pick us if we have done anything wrong. They need a scapegoat, we are the leaving black church here. The company they shut down is company that I don’t associate with”.

In good light, Tobi Adegboyega made Nigerians fall in love with him as he stirred the importance of tradition during the courtesy visit of legendary Nigerian singer Chief Ebenezer Obey to his home in London.

Videos that emerged online captured Pastor Tobi Adegboyega prostrating on citing the highly revered Ebenezer Obey and his son, Bishop Folarin Obey.

The man of God warmly welcomed the veteran gospel juju singer while their discussion was not made public.

Nigerians who reacted to the video praised Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s humility and preference for the African culture.

Many also commended Pastor Adebayega’s hospitality, while others appreciated his lifestyle.

