Ghana’s President is first leader to take the Covax vaccine

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the first global leader to take the coronavirus vaccine from Covax.

The Covax program is the global vaccine-sharing initiative helping poorer countries control the pandemic.

After taking his jab, Akufo-Addo said, “It is important that I set the example to show you that the vaccine is safe by being the first person to receive it so that everyone in Ghana can feel comfortable about taking the vaccine. It is important that everyone is vaccinated.”

Ghana🇬🇭 kicks off #COVID19 vaccination campaign with vaccines from #COVAX this morning. 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 600,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses were sent by the COVAX Facility. President @NAkufoAddo was the first to receive the vaccine. Watch live: https://t.co/06pXFRkPhp pic.twitter.com/PikH43MKtX — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) March 1, 2021

Ghana was the first African country to receive the Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.

The government there said mass vaccination will be conducted in phases among segmented populations from Tuesday.

The first segment of population to be vaccinated with this first batch of doses include health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying conditions, frontline executive among others.

On Sunday in a televised address the President sought to urge citizens to avail themselves to take the vaccine.

“I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race.

“This is far from the truth. As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe,” the president said.

Over 81,000 cases with almost 600 deaths have been confirmed in Ghana and experts hope the vaccination will help to contain the pandemic.

20 million Ghanaians are expected to be vaccinated by the end of 2021, the government said signalling the arrival of more doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks.

Source: Africafeeds.com

