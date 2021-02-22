Ghana’s PassionAir makes history with first ever all-female flight crew

Ghanaian local airline, PassionAir has announced that it successfully operated its first ever all-female crewed flight on Saturday, 20 February 2021.

In a statement the airline said “the flight, OP 178 from Accra to Tamale, was entirely “womanned” by women from the flight deck to the cabin.”

The pilot-in-command of the flight, Captain Eva Gichuru said “This flight indicates that, whatever men can do, women can do and even better when given equal opportunities.”