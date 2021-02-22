Ghana’s PassionAir makes history with first ever all-female flight crew
Ghanaian local airline, PassionAir has announced that it successfully operated its first ever all-female crewed flight on Saturday, 20 February 2021.
In a statement the airline said “the flight, OP 178 from Accra to Tamale, was entirely “womanned” by women from the flight deck to the cabin.”
The pilot-in-command of the flight, Captain Eva Gichuru said “This flight indicates that, whatever men can do, women can do and even better when given equal opportunities.”
PassionAir said it “hopes this historic moment for them empowers and inspires women all over the world.”
The airline named the members of the crew as Lead Cabin Crew Judith Amoasi, Captain Eva Gichuru, First Officer Shelia Njonjo and Cabin Crew Judith Boachie.
PassionAir is currently the second largest airline in Ghana and has transported over 213,022 passengers since 2019 after launching operations in 2018.
