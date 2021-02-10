Ghana’s parliament suspends sitting amid Covid-19 infections

– Advertisement –





Ghana’s parliament has suspended sitting for at least three weeks following reports of Covid-19 infections among lawmakers.

More than 100 cases of the virus had been detected among MPs and their staffers.

On Tuesday the speaker of the house, Alban Bagbin said he had “decided, in consultation with political leaders, that the Assembly session will be adjourned for three weeks.”

He is hoping this will allow “disinfection and sanitation of the premises,” and hopefully deal with the surge in infection.

Last week the speaker had threatened to publish names of MPs who showed up in the chamber despite their Covid-19 positive status.

– Advertisement –



The speaker said the infected MPs had been asked to isolate and use prescribed medication to speed up their recovery.