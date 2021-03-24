Ghanaian singer Gyakie secures record deal with Sony Entertainment » ™

– –

American global music company, Sony Entertainment has signed a record deal with fast-rising Ghanaian singer Gyakie.

This deal will allow for Gyakie’s songs to be marketed on these international platforms and for Sony to push her songs into several markets.

Announcing her joy after securing this deal on Twitter, Gyakie said the deal with Sony also means affiliates like Sony Africa, and RCA Records UK have all come on board to support her works.

Meanwhile, she is still signed on to her local record label Flip The Entertainment which will be collaborating with Sony and its affiliates on this big journey.

She encouraged Ghanaians and her fans to keep supporting and streaming her songs. Meanwhile, Gyakie has successfully done a remix of her hit single ‘Forever’ which featured Nigerian singer Omah Lay and has been making some huge moves in Nigerian in recent days.

Major Announcement 🏆@RCALabelGroupUK @SonyMusic@SonyMusicAfrica @FlipTheMusic_

I’m so excited to be a part of the family ❤️🇬🇭

Ghana to the World 🌍 pic.twitter.com/xh2OrjmSxI — JACKIE ACHEAMPONG (@Gyakie_) March 23, 2021

Obviously, her association with these Nigerian heavyweights coupled with the peculiarity of her craft ensured that she secured this new deal with Sony . Already Wizkid and Davido are signed on to the RCA records while the likes of Dbanj, Mr Eazi, AKA, Davido, Ycee et all have deals with Sony .

