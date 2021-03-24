Omah Lay made my ‘Forever’ song complete – Gyakie

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afropop songstress Gyakie has revealed that Nigerian singer Omah Ley’s verse on the remix of her smash hit song ‘Forever’ completed the song.

She stated that the original song was done from a woman’s point of view so she needed a male angle to complement the song.

Speaking on the Starr Drive with Foster Aggor, the soothing Ghanaian voice said ” that the original ‘Forever’ was written from a girl’s perspective of what love is, so I wanted to get a guy’s perspective of what love is and that was when Omah Lay came to mind the first time I thought about the remix. Because of the nature of his voice. He is just a perfect fit. His verse was needful.”

Gyakie’s ‘SEED EP’ was her breakout project, with a happy message at its heart.

She was catapulted into continental consciousness, amassing 11 million combined streams across digital streaming platforms as a result of it. She’s mixing her talent and creativity in expressing the African sound with her ability to influence cultural norms.

The daughter of an ace Ghanaian high-life musician and one-half of the famous Lumba Brothers Nana Acheampong made her music debut in 2019.

Having seen the establishment of a successful legacy during her formative years, she has now put all the training to use to become a professional superstar.

She has released high-impact music in what appears to be a brief period of time, such as “Love Is Pretty” (2019), “Never Like This” (2019), and “Sor Mi Wu feat Bisa Kdei” (2020.

Also, the focus track “Forever” went on a winning streak, reaching #1 on the music charts in Nigeria and Ghana, and continuing its takeover mission throughout Africa on platforms including Apple & iTunes, Billboard, and Shaz.