Ghanaian Artistes Should Be Thankful To Nigerian Artistes – Wendy Shay

Award-winning Ghanaian female singer and songwriter Wendy Asiamah Addo, known by the stage name Wendy Shay has suggested that Ghanaian artistes should be obliged to pay tribute to Nigerian artistes.

This she said because according to the Afropop and afrobeat crooner, Nigerian artistes contributed immensely to the mileage Ghanaian and African musicians are enjoying.

The Rufftown records said the Nigerian artiste’s hard work attracted the world’s attention to Africa and they did it through afrobeat music.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, she wrote “Ghanaian Artistes Should thank Nigerians Artistes , For bringing the world’s attention to Africa …through Afrobeats.

Ghana wake up!”

Ghanaian Artistes Should thank Nigerians Artistes , For bringing the world’s attention to Africa …through Afrobeats.

Ghana wake up! — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) September 10, 2022

Reactions below;



Sourced From Nigerian Music