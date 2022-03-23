Ghana: Sex workers in Accra increase charges over current economic hardship

Ghana’s economic crisis seems to be affecting all sectors, with commercial sex workers also bearing the brunt of the meltdown.

On some noted streets of Accra – Ghana’s capital, the majority of commercial sex Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Liberia have been parading for years.

Until recently, many of them say they had been charging ¢50 ( 7 dollars ) for a short session that lasts between 15-20 minutes and ¢300 (40 dollars) for a full night.

Despite their courageous approach to the trade, they always meet some clients who make them question their choice of work.

“Some people don’t cum quick. If you know you don’t release early you have to give her more money. You have to pay the girl well to make her happy,” one of the sex workers said in a report cited by local media.

Since the increase in fuel prices, which has affected the prices of goods and services across most parts of the world, the sex workers are not in the position to satisfy their clients at the same rates they initially charged.

The majority of the sex workers have increased their charges by up to 100%.

Lapaz, Cantonments, Osu, East Legon are a few hotspots in the city for the trade.

One of them, Vivian, said though sales were slowing down gradually, her income saw a brief uptick at some point in December last year as she “was taking ¢200 for short.”

However, the New Year came with an uncomfortable situation, creating the need for a commensurate upward adjustment in her charges.

“There has been an increase in goods lately. To pay my rent is difficult now and because of that, I have increased my price,” she said.

“Food these days is very expensive. I clothe myself, and the rest of that. So I can’t reduce my price.”

This persistence on not backing down on her new rates is now beginning to cut both ways.

This is because the same financial challenges that the country is facing are holding her clients from seeking her services.

“That is chasing my clients away,” she lamented.

She pleaded with authorities to provide austerity measures that will ensure a flourishing economy.

“Things have become very difficult for us so they should reduce some of the goods.”

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to communicate key measures and reliefs sanctioned by the government to recover the economy later this week, after a crunch three-day Cabinet retreat chaired by President Akufo-Addo.

According to the Information Ministry, details on some of the reliefs will include the reopening of land borders, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, and measures to arrest the depreciating cedi.

While the country awaits these interventions, clients of these sex workers may have no option but to find a middle ground between satisfaction and strong finances.

Sourced from Africanews