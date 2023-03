Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who died in last month’s earthquake in Turkey has been buried in his hometown of Ada, in the Southern part of the country.

A state funeral was held for him in the capital Accra, attended by the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo and other high profile personalities.

Hundreds of people filed past to pay their last respects to the late footballer who is fondly remembered for his humanitarian works.

Sourced from Africa Feeds