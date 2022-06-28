You are here
Ghana: Chaos as police fire tear gas at protesters

Police in Ghana’s capital Accra have clashed with demonstrators who went unto the streets over alleged corruption and economic hardship.

The police fired tear gas and used water canons to disperse the protesters during the scuffle on Tuesday.

The chaos follows a stand off between the organizers of the demonstration tagged “Arise Ghana” and the police over the route for the protest.

The police had been insisting on enforcing the orders of the court for the protesters to move through a specific route that leads them to Ghana’s Independence Square.

But the demonstrators had wanted to march towards another route and stopping at the Jubilee house which is the seat of government.

The protesters were met with resistance at the popular Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overhead.

The Police responded to the throwing of stones from some protesters with teargas and water canons forcing them back.

Videos from the scene show some protesters pelting stones at the police personnel.

There were also massive damages to some vehicles including a police van that was parked by the roadside.

The Police said three protesters have been arrested. The three were allegedly picked up for their involvement in the chaos that marred the demonstration.

Source: Africafeeds.com

