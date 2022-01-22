Ghana: authorities begin clearing site of explosion that killed 17

Authorities in Ghana have started clearing the site of a major explosion that resulted in at least 17 dead and dozens of injured.

The explosion happenned on Thursday when a vehicle carrying mining explosives colided with a motorcycle in the village of Apiate, in western Ghana.

Vice-president Mahamadu Bawumia visited the site on Friday and reaffirmed the determination of the government to assess the situation and send help.

“A major disaster befell us yesterday. Not only did it befall the community here in Apiate it befell the whole of Ghana and that is why His Excellency the President Nana Akufo-Addo asked me to lead this government delegation to come and assess the situation and see what we are going to do for the people” , said vice president Mahamudu Bawumia.

The explosion created an enormous crater on the site.

Dozens of houses and buildings were destroyed by the blast.

The village has a population of about 500 people.

The truck was carrying explosives to be used at the Chirano gold mine.

The National Disaster Management Organization is coordinating efforts to assist all the affected residents.

