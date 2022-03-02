Ghana: Anger over delays in payment of government workers

– Advertisement –





Government workers in Ghana are angry over delays in the payment of their salaries for the month of February.

Per a schedule released by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, February salaries of civil servants, public servants and other government employees were supposed to have been paid by the 25th day of the month.

But most of the government employees have not been paid on the first day of March.

Some of the affected government employees including teachers and nurses have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

The outburst over the delays in payment of salaries comes after the Speaker of Ghana’s parliament Alban Bagbin raised an alarm that government may not be able to pay salaries unless drastic measures are taken.

“This is not to discourage the committee from doing their work. If something is not done within the next three months, the government may not be able to pay salaries.So we have to take leadership. We have to do a lot of things,” he said.

But Ghana’s Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah downplayed the forecast, as he assured that government will pay salaries of its employees.

“It is not true. Even when COVID-19 hit us hard, and we were struggling as a country, we still managed to pay all public workers and on time. In January this year, workers were paid on time, We are hopeful that of February will be paid on time,” the deputy minister of finance disclosed.

The development also comes in the wake of recent labour agitations and protests over plans to tax electronic transactions.

Source: Africafeeds.com