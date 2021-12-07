General Assembly defers decision on Afghanistan and Myanmar seats

The Assembly agreed to defer action, which means the current ambassadors for the two countries will remain in place for the time being.

The de facto Taliban authorities in Afghanistan, as well as the military rulers in Myanmar, had sought to replace the envoys, who were appointed by democratically-elected governments that were deposed this year.

Adopted by consensus

The resolution was adopted without a vote and follows a meeting held last week by the UN Credentials Committee, which approves diplomatic representation of all 193 Member States.

The Committee chair, Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström of Sweden, introduced its report.

“The Committee deferred its decision on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Myanmar and on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Afghanistan to the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly,” she said.

The UN remains focused on assisting the people of Afghanistan, where the Taliban seized power in August. Needs have risen sharply, with some 23 million people requiring humanitarian assistance.

The UN also continues to push for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Myanmar, in the wake of the military coup on 1 February.

On Monday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the imprisonment of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who had been held in detention since the takeover.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was found guilty of inciting dissent and breaking COVID-19 rules.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the verdict was the result of a “sham trial”.

