Gazans celebrate escape of six Palestinians from Israeli prison

Last updated: 9 hours ago

Gazans celebrate the escape of 6 Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug beneath a sink, triggering a massive manhunt for the group that includes a prominent ex-militant. Six Palestinians escaped Monday from a prison in northern Israel through a tunnel dug beneath a sink, triggering a massive manhunt for the group that includes a prominent ex-militant, officials said. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement called the escape “a serious incident” and said he was receiving regular updates about the search. The escape occurred hours before Israel begins its High Holiday season, starting with Jewish New Year which begins at sundown. Thousands of Jewish worshippers gather in Jerusalem’s Western Wall to attend “Selichot”, a traditional prayer of repentance being held towards the new Jewish year on Rosh Hashana holiday. Several restrictions were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Sourced from Africanews

