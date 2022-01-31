France’s Total to resume gas project in northern Mozambique ?

The C.E.O of oil giant Total met with Mozambique’s president Nyusi, on Monday. His visit aimed at relaunching a gas production project suspended last year.

Mozambique’s president Filipe Nyusi met with French Patrick Pouyanné on Monday. The C.E.O of Total’s visit aimed at relaunching a gas production project suspended last year. Following a jihadist attack in March 2021, Total halted operations at a site exploring a major gas field in northern Mozambique. Then the energy giant shut its operations and withdrew all staff.

The gas project was worth more than 15 billion $ but the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province has been battered by a jihadist insurgency since 2017. The violence has so far killed at least 2,600 and displaced nearly 700,000 people.

Total Energies planned to start the production on site in 2024 but it was postponed until 2026. Patrick Pouyanné was hopeful for a return of security that would enable “firms and residents” to head back to the Cabo Delgado province.

Last summer, Rwanda and countries part of the Southern African Development Community sent at least 3,000 soldiers.

Mozambique doesn’t produce oil and therefore relies on imports. However, the country is one of the largest holder of gas reserves in Africa.

Sourced from Africanews