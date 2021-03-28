Follow Sunday's FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Another big matchday of FIFA World Cup qualifiers across Europe

Five more Concacaf matches will conclude Sunday’s match schedule

Follow all today’s action and catch up on Saturday’s news here

Thirty European nations will be in action on Sunday as 2022 FIFA World Cup™ qualifying action in Europe intensifies.

Reigning world champions France and 2010 winners Spain will both seek to bounce back from dropping points in their opening matches when they travel to Kazakhstan and Georgia respectively. There are also testing away matches for former World Cup winners England, Germany and Italy.

Headlining the Concacaf action is Panama’s match-up against Dominica as the Russia 2018 participants seek to improve on their last-gasp opening-round win. Also chasing a second successive win are the likes of Canada, El Salvador and Trinidad and Tobago.

Follow all the action right here on FIFA.com.

28 March

UEFA (All fixtures)

Kazakhstan vs France

Armenia vs Iceland

Albania vs England

Georgia vs Spain

Denmark vs Moldova

Kosovo vs Sweden

San Marino vs Hungary

Ukraine vs Finland

Austria vs Faroe Islands

Israel vs Scotland

North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein

Bulgaria vs Italy

Switzerland vs Lithuania

Poland vs Andorra

Romania vs Germany

Sourced from FIFA