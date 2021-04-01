Five things we learned from World Cup qualifying

There were some spectacular results in qualifying for Qatar 2022

Some surprise standouts emerged in on either side of the Atlantic

Read on for insight and analysis from the past week The big boys can be beaten Although several favourites still recorded comfortable wins, most notably Japan’s 14-0 triumph in Mongolia, several matches threw up surprising results. Few would have predicted that the Netherlands would lose 4-2 to Turkey in their opening World Cup qualifier. Having looked unstoppable after their 6-0 rout of Germany in the UEFA Nations League last autumn, Spain toiled to secure a 1-1 draw with Greece, before only beating Georgia 2-1 thanks to an injury-time winner.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup™ finalists had perhaps the most stuttering start of all, with Russia 2018 runners-up Croatia suffering a 1-0 defeat to Slovenia in their first qualifier, while reigning champions France dropped two points with a 1-1 home draw against Ukraine.

🇦🇲 3-2 🇷🇴

🇩🇪 1-2 🇲🇰

🇱🇮 1-4 🇮🇸 🤯 Who would have predicted this a week ago? Stunning successes by Armenia and North Macedonia 👏#WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/31e0rhCM5c — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 31, 2021

Most surprisingly of all, four-time winners Germany slumped to a 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in Duisburg. Joachim Low’s men had already shown signs of weakness in their 1-0 win in Romania, and this latest shock setback suggests they have not yet overcome the issues that led to their heavy 6-0 defeat at the hands of Spain last autumn.

35 The number of World Cup qualifiers Germany went unbeaten, including victories in their last 18 games, before losing to North Macedonia.

Concacaf sides hitting new heights Europe is not the only place where the game’s “minnows” seem increasingly well equipped to cause problems for bigger teams, as ongoing development work also seems to be paying off in other regions. British overseas territory Montserrat, home to just under 6,000 people, held overwhelming favourites El Salvador to a 1-1 draw and are still unbeaten in qualifying, while Puerto Rico also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with former World Cup participants Trinidad and Tobago. Observers attribute this improvement in performance to factors such as the Concacaf Nations League, which offers more opportunities for teams to develop in competitive conditions. “I’m very proud of this group. We’ve talked a lot about not playing with fear. The takeaway from this is: we’re a young team that has great potential,” said Puerto Rico coach Dave Sarachan. “We’re not happy we drew, but we’re pleased that we were prepared, and that the group competed. It keeps us in the hunt.”

Terminados los partidos de hoy. ✅

Así queda la Tabla de Posiciones #CWCQ 🖋️ pic.twitter.com/IJ1Llfdtsa — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 31, 2021

Denmark rotating their way to success Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has followed a policy of total rotation during the Scandinavians’ opening three World Cup qualifiers. After beginning their campaign with a 2-0 win over Israel, he changed all ten outfield players for the match against Moldova, with only goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel making a second successive start. His move paid off with a free-scoring 8-0 win from a Danish team that is generally more attack-minded than that of his predecessor Age Hareide. But did this record-breaking result earn anyone a spot in the starting line-up for the next game against Austria? Not a bit of it – Hjulmand once again rotated all ten outfield players en route to a 4-0 victory in Vienna. Rotation record Matches: 3

3 Wins: 3

3 Goals scored: 14

14 Goals conceded: 0

0 Players used: 21

21 Goalscorers: 11

Årets første hjemmebanekamp! 🇩🇰 Her er de 11 udvalgte, som landstræner Kasper Hjulmand har valgt til aftenens kamp mod Moldova ⚽️ Hvad tror I kampen bliver? Se kampen på Kanal eller inde på Discovery+ 💪#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/GQOgNZN7VP — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) March 28, 2021

Dagens start-11’er 🇩🇰 Følg vores VM-kvalifikationskamp mod Østrig på Kanal 5 📺 Kom så, drenge! 🙌#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/PdQ7HdsZ8L — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) March 31, 2021

Spain have Pedri… and a striker problem The list of supertalented Spanish youngsters seems endless. Just a year after Ansu Fati’s heralded arrival onto the world stage, all eyes are Barcelona’s 18-year-old midfielder Pedri, who featured for his country in all three of their World Cup qualifiers, making two starts along the way, and already appears to be a key part of Luis Enrique’s plans for the national side. A familiar problem also seems to have re-emerged for the Spanish. While their possession and passing is as impressive as ever, they lack the necessary aggression and penetration in front of goal. What’s more, there does not appear to be any sign of a prolific attacker who can consistently capitalise on the apparent dominance of Enrique’s team.

Curaçao daring to dream under Hiddink He guided Korea Republic and the Netherlands to World Cup semi-finals and won the UEFA Champions League. Now Guus Hiddink has been appointed national team coach of the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, population 150,000. He has made a flying start with his new side, recording a 5-0 victory over St. Vincent and the Grenadines followed by a 2-1 win over Cuba. “If people ask: ‘Are we going to the World Cup?’ then I say: ‘Yes, we’re going to the World Cup.’ What else can I say? We are going to do everything we can. The ambition is there and it would be fantastic if Curaçao makes it to the World Cup,” said Hiddink.

Individuals who impressed

🇷🇸 Aleksandar Mitrovic becomes the first man to score 40 goals for Serbia in some style. Incredibly, 30 of those have come in his last 32 internationals 🤯@FSSrbije | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/gkokUU9OL0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2021

✍️ “The best goalkeepers in the world right now Neuer, Bayern and Germany

Oblak, Atletico and Slovenia

Coeling, Glentoran and Gibraltar.” 🧤 If you didn’t before, now you know what inspired @JanAageFjortoft‘s tweet@DayleColeing | @GibraltarFA | #WCQpic.twitter.com/b1zPWxWzNg https://t.co/LzhIuusIyL — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2021

3️⃣ out of 3️⃣ for the #ThreeLions

2️⃣ in 2️⃣ for @HKane The skipper reflects on a positive start to #WCQ: pic.twitter.com/yIXo9QZNNv — England (@England) April 1, 2021

🇵🇹 @Cristiano (102)

🇭🇺 Ferenc Puskas (84)

🇭🇺 Sandor Kocsis (75)

🇩🇪 Miroslav Klose (71)

🇩🇪 Gerd Muller (68)

🇮🇪 Robbie Keane (68)

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski (65) 👏 Congratulations to #TheBest FIFA Men’s Player on becoming the 7th European to reach 65 international goals ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KwfRv38JYU — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 28, 2021

🇧🇪 @mbatshuayi has scored 9 goals in his last 7 international matches for @BelRedDevils We’re hoping practice is making perfect with those celebrations 😂#WCQ pic.twitter.com/P5FIuLZ4sX — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2021

🦸‍♂️ When you trap a Turkish player on the right touchline, his superpower becomes mind-blowing escapology. Don’t worry Eduards Emsis, you’re in the company of the great Roberto Carlos 💫#WCQ | #WorldCup@yaziciyusuf97 | @mansiz26 | @MilliTakimlarpic.twitter.com/HFapS1hi54 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 31, 2021

