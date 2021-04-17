Fans Mock Burna Boy’s Handbag

Popular Nigerian artist and grammy award-winning artist Damini Ogulu known well in the music circles as Burna Boy has caused a stir with his new taste in fashion.

One of the music artists who have a weird taste for fashion is Burna Boy. Aides from his strange outfit, Burna Boy is a lover of jewels just like Davido.

Burna Boy is always seen wearing different types of jewels around his neck or wrist. He is also known for flaunting his collection of pieces of jewelry and other accessories.

Burna Boy has been spotted wearing hug overcoats, huge winder jackets, and also huge trousers on few occasions. His fashion taste is literally different from most of the artists in the music industry.

Burna Boy has been spotted in a video with Don Jazzy working on a new song together. Fans were happy seeing the two music gods together working on a song.

Before Burna Boy arrived at Don Jazy’s place to work on the song, fans noticed a lot of things on Burna Boy. Burna Boy was spotted wearing a yellow handbag which looked more like a lady’s bag than a man’s bag. He hanged his new bag around his neck as he posed by one of his cars parked in the garage.

Some fans took to the comment section and questioned if the bag belonged to his girlfriend Stefflon Don.

Gylliananthonette: That’s steff bag abi

Judiee__: Why opy Davido with the same wrist chain

Episodeeofvee: no b stef bag burna hang for shoulder?

Lover_dialo: Na fashion that e hang

Fans reacted diffrently over the post of Burna Boy.

Sourced From Nigerian Music