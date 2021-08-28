Fans hail Burna Boy for successful London concert

Grammy award-winning artist, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, treated fans to a sensational concert at the O2 Arena in London on Friday night.

The concert, which is a part of Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall tour, featured electrifying performances from the host and other fast rising Nigerian artists like Omah lay, Rema and Ruger.

Thanking Burna Boy for the opportunity, Ruger tweeted, “My first performance in London was at the O2. My God, you are so good I will praise you for the rest of my life. God bless @burnaboy.”

Reacting to their performances, Burna Boy tweeted, “I swear watching Rema and Omah lay tonight made me so emotional. I’m so proud of them boys.”

A highlight from the show was Burna Boy’s entrance and exit on a giant spaceship, that really got fans talking.

Hailing the Odogwu crooner, fans took to Twitter to congratulate him for a successful concert using the hashtag, #BurnaboyO2

A fan, @olafweshy said, “Burna Boy did it, sold out, had a great show! That’s it. Spread the love.”

Another fan, @almightydiggy said, “Expensive tickets, No live streaming, and he still did it.”

Listing Burna Boy’s successes at the event, @burnadon1 said, “Burna boy took Afrobeat to O2… He entered the O2 on a spaceship, he left on a spaceship. Thousands of outsiders are outside. Burna sang like never before, one of his best I’ve ever seen. From this day onwards, I forbid anything that deprives me of being an outsider.”

