Concert: Burna Boy shuts down London’s 02 Arena  

Multiple award winner and Afrofusion pioneer, Burna Boy shut down London on Friday, August 27, with his headline concert performance at the O2 Arena as part of his ‘Space Drift Arena Tour’.

The O2 Arena, known for being the second-highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the United Kingdom, and tagged the world’s busiest music arena, had its concert hall packed to the brim with an overtly excited crowd.

This is following the release of his latest hit single ‘Question’ featuring Nigerian record producer, Don Jazzy which made massive waves.

The concert, organised by Cokobar, in association with Spaceship Entertainment, heralds the ‘African Giant’ kicking off The O2’s Welcome Back Show series, which also featured a diverse lineup of headline artistes, including Mavin’s Ruger and Rema, that performed to the mammoth audience.

The fully packed arena, captured by Micheal Tubes Creation, revealed the artiste, known for his mercurial performances, reinventing the cataclysmic sounds that make up his unique music.

Reacting to their performances, Burna Boy tweeted: “I swear watching Rema and Omah Lay tonight made me so emotional. I’m so proud of them boys.”

A highlight from the show that left the crowd in awe of the ‘Twice as Tall’ crooner was his entrance and exit on a giant spaceship.





Sourced From Nigerian Music