Falz drops fun music video for ‘Gentleman’
Song Title: Gentleman
Genre: Afrobeats, Hip Hop
Date of Release: September 9, 2022
Video Director: Dammy Twitch
Length: 3 minutes 11 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Bahd Guy/Orchard
Details/Takeaway: Falz’s talents has allowed him to embrace his acting side in his music video. In ‘Kneel Down’ featuring Chike, he delivered an impressive performance in a short film directed by Clarence Peters.
In ‘Gentleman’, Falz plays the roll of a “Gentleman” who loves his women so much that he does their laundry, serve as their chef, and essentially the house keeper. The video sees Falz take being a gentleman to the extreme as he puts himself second in a bid to please his women.
The video was directed by ace cinematographer Dammy Twitch who opted for an outdoor set that added more beauty and simplicity to the video.
Video Link: