Falz drops fun music video for ‘Gentleman’

Song Title: Gentleman

Genre: Afrobeats, Hip Hop

Date of Release: September 9, 2022

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Length: 3 minutes 11 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Bahd Guy/Orchard

Details/Takeaway: Falz’s talents has allowed him to embrace his acting side in his music video. In ‘Kneel Down’ featuring Chike, he delivered an impressive performance in a short film directed by Clarence Peters.

In ‘Gentleman’, Falz plays the roll of a “Gentleman” who loves his women so much that he does their laundry, serve as their chef, and essentially the house keeper. The video sees Falz take being a gentleman to the extreme as he puts himself second in a bid to please his women.

The video was directed by ace cinematographer Dammy Twitch who opted for an outdoor set that added more beauty and simplicity to the video.

