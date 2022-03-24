Extra-marital affair: Denrele clears air on relationship with late singer, Goldie

Popular TV host and crossdresser, Denrele Edun, has cleared the air regarding his relationship with the late Nigerian singer, Goldie Harvey, while she was married.

The PUNCH had reported that, Denrele, in an interview with NeeCeeBosslady Blog revealed that he and Goldie had “intimate moments” as a married woman.

The presenter received backlash, especially on the internet, for what some claim to be a disrespect to the family and memory of the late singer.

However, clearing the air on his Instagram Stories, Denrele said his critics had misinterpreted his words, adding that “intimacy”, as he used it, did not mean sex.

Denrele added that it was the first time his friend, Goldie, had been talked about in a long while, noting that they would have had a good laugh about the controversy if she were alive.

“Intimacy has been misconstrued! Why does everyone think Intimacy connotes sex? What a Horny Frequency! Either ways, intimacy in this context means ‘Shared Secrets’ and ‘One Corner’ denotes ‘even catching me with someone in the Corner’.

“’Igboro’ na Street. We don enter trenches severally! Oh well, this is the first time in Years that people are talking about the late Goldie… We would have had a good laugh about this!” Denrele wrote.

