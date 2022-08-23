Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development Side Event: Re-imagining Resilient and Sustainable Universal Health Coverage in Africa

What: Webinar on re-imagining resilient and sustainable Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Africa, on the side-lines of the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8)

Who: African Development Bank, World Bank, WHO, UNICEF and the Japan International Cooperation Agency

Where: Online – https://ticad8event.jica.go.jp/en/event/detail_16.html

When: 25 August 2022; 10:30–12:00 GMT (19:30–21:00 (JST)

On 25 August 2022, The African Development Bank, the World Bank, World Health Organization, UNICEF and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will jointly hold a virtual side event about universal health coverage, ahead of the opening of the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8).

The webinar, Re-imagining resilient and sustainable Universal Health Coverage in Africa, will offer participants a forum to discuss the importance of universal health coverage, the importance of multi-sectoral partnerships in its provision, and how to build resilient health systems across Africa.

Speakers will include Dr. Beth Dunford, African Development Bank Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development; JICA Senior Vice President Ms. Imoto Sachiko; World Bank Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Mr. Amit Dar; UNICEF’s Director of Health Programs, Dr. Aboubacar Kampa; and WHO’s Regional Director General, Dr. Zsuzsanna Jakab.

To register for the event click here.

Media contact

Solange Kamuanga-Tossou | Communication and External Relations Department| African Development Bank | Email: media@afdb.org

African Development Bank Group