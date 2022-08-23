Burkina Faso: More than 30,000 new electricity connections in Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso established through an African Development Fund project

The African Development Bank- supported Burkina Faso Electrification Project for Semi-Urban Areas of Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso, under implementation since 2017, has resulted in 32,449 new connections to the country’s electric power network. According to an African Development Bank’s implementation and results report published on 5 August 2022, the project has already exceeded its target of 17,500 connections well ahead of the expected connection date of end 2023.

Much of the financing (72%) for the $52.15 million project was provided by the African Development Fund, the African Development Bank’s concessional window. The National Electricity Corporation of Burkina Faso provided an additional 15%, and the government of Burkina Faso contributed the remaining 13%.

The project is currently at the halfway point and has facilitated the construction of 178 kilometres of underground medium-voltage network and 177 kilometres of overhead medium-voltage network. In addition, 191 overhead medium voltage/low voltage pole-mounted transformer substations and 153 kiosk medium voltage/low voltage substations have been constructed, a further 18 medium voltage/low voltage substations have been reinforced, and 87 kiosk medium voltage/low voltage substations renovated.

As a result of the project, the electricity network in Ouagadougou recorded an increase in customers, from 270,306 to 287,296 as of 31 March 2022 (+24,765). In Bobo-Dioulasso, the customer base rose from 91 392 to 97 672 (+7 684).

“The project’s performance is deemed highly satisfactory, and all the objectives have been met or will be met before the scheduled close of the project in December 2023. The balance of funds allocated for competitive bidding will be used to enhance the project’s impact by providing public lighting in electrified areas,” according to the African Development Bank report.

To date, 200 jobs have been created through the project, which is expected to generate 350 jobs in total.

African Development Bank Group