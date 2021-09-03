Egyptian President hosts King of Jordan and Palestinian president in Cairo

Egypt’s President on Thursday held talks in Cairo with the King of Jordan and the President of the Palestinian Authority.

The talks were aimed at reviving the Middle East peace process and strengthening a ceasefire that halted the Israel-Hamas war.

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the Palestinian Authority’s Mahmoud Abbas discussed the elusive two-state solution to the conflict with Israel, according to a statement from el-Sissi’s office.

The three leaders said the Palestinians have a right to an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel staunchly opposes such a plan.

Relations remain tense, even though Israel’s new coalition government, which includes an Arab party for the first time, has sought to keep things calm after the deadly war in May.

Hamas responded to weeks of tensions in east Jerusalem by firing rockets, which triggered a withering Israeli assault on Gaza.

