Egyptian and Qatari medical aid arrives in Port Sudan

Qatari and Egyptian military planes, loaded with tons of humanitarian and medical aid, arrive at Port Sudan airport. Neighbouring nations have been providing aid supplies and evacuating hundreds of people of various nationalities since the beginning of the fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces

According to Khaled Abdullah, Director of the Emergency and relief department at Qatar charity;

“This is the sixth humanitarian aid trip that includes medical aid and some medical devices that our brothers in Sudan need. The package contains 35 tons of medical solutions and blood donation bags that are much needed in Sudan.”

The United Nations on Wednesday said $3.03 billion would be needed to provide urgent aid in conflict-ravaged Sudan and for over one million expected to flee into neighbouring countries this year.

Needs have soared since a bloody conflict erupted in Sudan last month, the UN said, dramatically revising up its response plan.

“Today, 25 million people — more than half the population of Sudan — needs humanitarian aid and protection,” Ramesh Rajasingham, head of the UN humanitarian agency’s Geneva bureau, told reporters.

Sourced from Africanews