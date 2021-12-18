Dr. Alex Mubiru appointed Acting Director General, Cabinet Office of the President of the African Development Bank Group

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alex Mubiru as Acting Director General, Cabinet Office of the President, effective from December 17, 2021. Dr. Mubiru, a citizen of Uganda, will hold this position until further notice, given the appointment of the Director General of the Office of the President, Yacine Fal, as Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery. In addition to his role as Acting Director General, he will retain his position as Director (Strategy and Delivery) in the Office of the President.

Dr. Mubiru worked as a Research Associate, International Economics Program, at the Thailand Development Research Institute (1994-1995) and later on as Project Economist for the World Bank, Thailand Office (1999-2001). He was Assistant Professor of Public Policy, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore (2001-2008) and Assistant Professor of Social Science, Singapore Management University (2008-2009).

He joined the African Development Bank as a Principal Research Economist (2009-2010); then served as Principal Country Economist, Tanzania Country Office (2010-2012); Lead Strategy Advisor, Strategy and Operations Policy Department (2012-2014) as part of the core group that coordinated the development of the Bank’s 2013-2022 Ten-Year Strategy; and as Task Manager for the development of the Bank’s 2013-2017 Private Sector Strategy.

He was appointed Manager, Resource Mobilization Department (2014-2018). In June 2018, African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina appointed him as Country Manager, Tanzania Country Office, where he managed a portfolio of more than $2.3 billion. He was appointed as Director (Strategy and Delivery) in the Office of the President in November 2020.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Mubiru said: “I am grateful to President Adesina for the confidence and trust in me to serve in this role as Acting Director General, Cabinet Office of the President. We have a great and effective team in the Office of the President and we have been very fortunate to have Ms. Yacine Fal as our Director General. I will do my best to uphold the leadership and the high standard she has set and ensure smooth and effective coordination of the work and activities of the Cabinet Office of the President during her call to duty to serve the Bank in another capacity as Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery.”

Dr. Mubiru holds a Bachelor of Arts (cum laude) in Philosophy, Political Science and Economics from Macalester College, USA (1992); a Master’s in Public Affairs (1996) and a PhD in Public Affairs (2000) both from Princeton University, USA.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Adesina said: “Alex is a well-rounded professional with the maturity and experience suitable for the role. He has deep institutional knowledge, and a track record of performance. His experience as part of the senior leadership team in the Cabinet Office of the President will allow him to effectively support the President and the Office of the President during this transition period, as the Director General of the Cabinet Office of the President, Ms. Yacine Fal, takes on the role of Acting Vice President, Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery.”

