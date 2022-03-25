You are here
Demonstrations for Ukraine outside the European Commission in Brussels.

Village Reporter ,
Last updated: 8 hours ago

About 300 supporters of Ukraine gathered in Brussels on Thursday afternoon as leaders gathered in the city to discuss the war in Ukraine. The demonstrators lay on the ground for a few minutes to represent the bodies of Ukrainians who have died since the war began a month ago. The demonstrators urged EU and NATO leaders to do more to help Ukraine, either by providing more weapons and fighter jets or by closing Ukrainian skies.

