Death Of One Nigeria, By Bayo Oluwasanmi

One Nigeria is dead. Majority of Nigerians agree on three things: (1)That one Nigeria is dead. (2)That Nigeria will break up because Muhammadu Buhari The Butcher of Aso Rock has blindly refused to do what will prevent Nigeria from disintegration. (3)That Buhari killed one Nigeria. As we succumb to the tragic evils of dictatorship of a demonic tyrant Buhari, Nigerians are mourning the death of a once virile, vibrant, safe, peaceful, and prosperous one Nigeria.

It has been an incremental death right from independence in 1960. Centripetal and centrifugal forces were at work. But then, we managed the thread-bare unity with the hope that things would improve. Then came military coup and counter coups, followed by 30-month Civil War in which 100,000 military casualties and two million Biafran citizens died. The military incursion paved way for the installation of northern military dictators – General Sanni Abacha, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Muhammadu Buhari, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.







We pounded the military invaders, and we forced them to return to their barracks. Democracy was enthroned. In 2015, General Buhari won the election and unseat the incumbent one-term president Goodluck Jonathan. With his Fulani Agenda, Buhari threw the country into a perilous state as he single handedly dissolved everything democratic before our eyes.

The death of one Nigeria reveals the shocking story of Fulani’s’ dark past of the various atrocities carried out to hasten the demise of one Nigeria. It reinterprets the roles of Fulani forefathers like Usman Dan Fodio and Ahmadu Bello who believed Nigeria is their estate and they were born to rule Nigeria. It exposes the hidden historical agenda and explosive truths of the systematic destruction of one Nigeria by northern despots: Abacha, Babangida, Abubakar, Buhari, and other northern cabals.

How did Buhari kill one Nigeria? He killed one Nigeria through his ethnic pogrom against Yorubas and Igbos. He fostered nepotism. Every federal establishment is dominated by Fulanis. He bluntly rejected restructure of the federal system. He made corruption king – nepotism, bribery, extortion, cronyism, parochialism, patronage, influence peddling, greed, graft, and embezzlement – became the manual of his federal character.

He dismissed the outrage of Nigerians that the 1999 Abdulsalami Abubakar Constitution was illegal, and a fascist document and should be replaced with a Constitution of the people by the people and for the people. He flatly threw out measures that will reform the country such as regional structures, regional autonomy, regional constitution, a federation that will accommodate the secularity and ethnic differences of our union.

He used his kinsmen Fulani herdsmen terrorists to slaughter Yorubas, Igbos, Benue people, Christians, etc., to achieve the long term objectives of Usman Dan Fodio and Ahmadu Bello to Fulanize and Islamize Nigeria. He repressed and oppressed everything that made us one Nigeria. He destroyed the judiciary and the rule of law. He showed love, compassion, and affinity with Fulani terrorists. He wined and dined with Fulani terrorists. He became the superintendent of genocide. The demise of one Nigeria as expected, threw Nigerians into national mourning. They were lost in fear. Confused, perplexed, and bowed their heads in anticipatory grief about uncertainty of the future as they laid to rest the remains of their beloved one Nigeria.

Woe to the killers of one Nigeria who raided and demolished our houses, took over our farms, land until there’s no more room for the poor. Woe to Fulani terrorists, rapists, and kidnappers who turned our cities, towns, and villages into desolation. Woe to the Fulani herdsmen terrorists who raped our daughters and mothers, who forced our people into exile, who starved our people and made the masses patched with thirst.

Woe to The Butcher of Aso Rock who fire-bombed our humanity. Woe to Buhari for destroying our civilization. Woe to him for bringing Nigeria into her knees and ruins. Woe to him, his associates, and accomplices who drag wickedness with cords of deceit and pull sin along with cart ropes. Woe to Buhari for protecting terrorists and killing innocent citizens. Woe to Buhari for being an instrument of destruction. Woe, woe, woe to fascist Buhari!

Woe to those who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness. Woe to those who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. Woe to those who acquit the guilty for a bribe and deprive the innocent of justice.

Woe to all the destroyers of one Nigeria. Woe to the traitors and betrayers of our people.

Indeed, there was one country called Nigeria.

Rest In Pieces One Nigeria!

Sourced From Sahara Reporters