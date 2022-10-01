Dead and burnt, Ukrainian civilians lie slain after Russian retreat

3 hours ago

At least 11 civilians met violent deaths on an exposed section of road as defeated Russian forces retreated from the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kupiansk. Ukrainian troops, who found the group of destroyed civilian cars with dead, and in some cases burned, bodies in them, said they believed Russian troops had attacked a civilian convoy. The discovery comes on the same day that a Russia attack on a transit centre near Zaporizhzhia killed at least 25 civilians, also in a convoy. “One car was set of fire” says a soldier known as ‘Filya’, “and it’s impossible to recognise the people.”

Sourced from Africanews