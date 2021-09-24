Davido’s lawyer mourns singer’s personal photographer

Bobo Ajudua, the lawyer of Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, is mourning the death of Fortune Ateumunname — the personal photographer of the multiple award-winning singer.

It was gathered that the talented photographer drowned at an undisclosed location in Lagos while trying to get some ‘angles’ for a photoshoot.

While paying his last respects, Ajudua, via his verified Instagram account, described Ateumunname as a talented and God-fearing person.

The lawyer wrote, “I’ve been asking God why. But the real question is why do we continue to take each day for granted knowing we can be called at any time. Fortune, our brother, our friend. Our very own personal ninja Photographer, I can’t believe you’re gone.

“One so young, so hard-working, so God-fearing, so daring … gone so soon. You would literally endanger your life to get the perfect shot. I am literally replaying multiple scenes of us yelling at you ‘Fortune noo!! You can’t climb there!! Fortune are you crazy?! Get down from there!!’ on almost every single outing we had. Your dedication and bravery were second to none, and this was shown right to the very end. Of memories, you have left us thousands.

“Many in the form of picture links we are yet to even open. Gone but God KNOWS you will never be forgotten. Thank you for all you did in your time with us. You truly served and inspired like no other. And thank you for all the amazing memories you helped me capture personally. You truly shot it ALL. It really hurts, but I know you are looking down at us from a better place right now. RIP @fortunateumunname. Love you always brother. Till we meet again. #FortuneShotItAll.” (sic)

