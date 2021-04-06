Davido’s ‘Fall’ becomes first Afrobeats song to hit 200m YouTube views

‘Fall’, a 2017 song by Davido, has become the first Afrobeats song to hit 200 million views on YouTube. The music video achieved the v…

‘Fall’, a 2017 song by Davido, has become the first

Afrobeats song to hit 200 million views on YouTube.

The music video achieved the video-sharing site’s

200-million milestone on Monday, prompting congratulatory messages on social

media.

Davido’s FALL becomes the first Afrobeats song to cross the 200M YouTube views mark. This is huge for the culture. Afrobeats is going places. Naija rap scene also coming to dominate !! Congrats and thanks for paving the way king @davido 💪🏾🐍 pic.twitter.com/9vbLd1De3L — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaVipar) April 5, 2021

Acknowledging the milestone, David expressed his

appreciation to his fans for their constant support since the start of his

career.

“I remember me and @kiddominant making this record as a joke

… well this ain’t nothing to laugh at! @flexgoddaps. God is good and thanks to

all of you for supporting me ever since m the start. I appreciate every single

one of you,” he wrote.

…. I remember me and @kiddominant making this record as a joke … well this ain’t nothing to laugh at ! @flexgoddaps ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️God is good and thanks to all of you supporting me ever since m the start .. I appreciate every single one of you ❤️🥰 https://t.co/ukyaM1zyjF — Davido (@davido) April 5, 2021

Released as the second single from Davido’s second studio

album ‘A Good Time’ (2019), ‘Fall’ was produced by Kiddominant. In February

2019, the hit became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard

history.

It was ranked at number 163 on Pitchfork’s list of the 200

Best Songs of the 2010s. It would later be certified gold by the Recording

Industry Association of America (RIAA) and Music Canada.

The accompanying video for ‘Fall’ was directed by Daps,

Nigerian-born British music video director. In December 2018, it first

surpassed 100 million views, becoming the most viewed by a Nigerian artiste on

Youtube at the time.

[embedded content]

During the video’s opening, Davido appears to be in a hot

argument with his lover. He exits a Rolls-Royce after the argument and spends

the rest of the video daydreaming about being with a ballerina from behind a

glass window.

Sourced From Nigerian Music