I might end up being alone forever because of my sexuality – Gospel singer, Donnie McClurkin

Gospel singer, Donnie McClurkin, is opening up yet again

about his sexuality.

Speaking in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored, he said

he has had relationships with men and women and fears he may end up alone for

the rest of his life.

McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his

past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,”

and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation.

He admitted that he still had urges to be with men but chose

not to.

Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said: “I don’t

eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

Now, the Grammy Award-winning artist says he believes his

struggle over his sexuality will leave him without the family he always dreamed

of.

He said on Uncensored: “I didn’t know really what a

woman wanted.I’ve messed up more than I’ve had good. My past relationships were

a sprinkling of everything – men and women.”

He added: “When things get rough I go back into my safe

place – my music and my ministry.

“Never having a long-term relationship in my life and

never being married, I chalked that up. I will probably be alone for the rest

of my life as far as a mate is concerned.”

McClurkin had previously written about his struggles with

his attraction to men, blaming his desires on being a victim of child

molestation.

Sourced From Nigerian Music