DavidoAt10: Fans celebrate Davido’s 10 years in music

Popular Nigerian singer and record label boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is celebrating 10 years in music today.

Davido didn’t exactly start singing and writing songs ten years ago. The singer, at an early age of 11, had begun singing and at 13, Davido started writing his own songs. He, however, came into the limelight after his hit single Dami Duro, which was also a promotional track off his debut alum, Omo Baba Olowo (2012) – and of course, coming from a rich family, Davido was on to fame.

In 2012, he won the Headies award for Next Rated artist of the year and it’s been an upward movement since then.

On Social Media today, 7th May, fans are celebrating the artists for his craft, lifestyle and everything to which Davido stands for.

Davido has had a huge impact on Nigerian pop culture and Africa at large. From his ‘rich kid vibes’ to his playing Robin Hood for up and coming artist, Davido’s influence in Afropop and Nigerians is huge. Only recently, his famous slang ‘e chock’ got a special Twiter emoji after going viral and referenced a number of times by Twitter users across the globe.

Although constantly compared with Wizkid and Burna boy, two other kings in the Afro music scene, Davido has found a way to stay original to himself and moving his craft to become even more and more listener-friendly. Everyone, old and young can enjoy Davido’s music as they come.

While the singer sings mostly about his love life, his family, being rich and other experiences accumulated over time, it has indeed been a good ten years with Davido.

On Twitter, many fans have described him as ‘king, the greatest, The G.O.A.T, etc,’

Here are a few reactions:

Congratulations @Davido, 10 solid years in the Music and Entertainment Industry with back to back hits isn’t a joke. Send your CV to us let’s upgrade it and see what we can do for you 😂😂. #DavidoAt10 #echoke #OBO 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/UUzouihmqt — BTDT Hub (@BTDTHub) May 7, 2021

10 Years A King And Still A King

10 Years Of Hits Back To Back

10 Years Of Lifting Others

10 Years Of Expensive Lifestyle

10 Years Of Paving Way For Others

10 Years The Biggest Artist In Africa

I Stan A True King ORIADÉ ADEDEJI DAVID ADELEKE 👑🐐 #DavidoAt10 #echoke pic.twitter.com/iUXwUekeYU — Esoka 😈 (@Esoka_DMW) May 7, 2021

Today marks 10 years @davido has consistently served us with good music while making a huge impact in the African music scene.#DavidoAt10 #echoke pic.twitter.com/kcOezwU16c — Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) May 7, 2021

David Adeleke was also listed on Y! Africa’s most inspiring young persons on the continent

Sourced From Nigerian Music