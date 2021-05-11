Davido Thanks Naeto C As He Celebrates 10 Years In Music

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has appreciated his senior colleague, rapper Naeto C for his verse on his first single, ‘Back When’.

The multi award winning Afro-beats artist took to his Twitter page on Monday, May 10, 2021 to express his gratitude.

“Thanks for the verse big bro @NaetoC , all the shows and support, will never forget! Our leader and advisor! E choke for your side die! #DavidoAt10 #echoke“, he wrote.

Davido’s 10-year run in the Nigerian music industry started with his first single featuring Naeto C, ‘Back When’ which was released on May 7, 2011.

The single was the first official single off his debut studio album, ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ released in 2012.

See his post below:

