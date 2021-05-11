You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Davido Thanks Naeto C As He Celebrates 10 Years In Music

Village Reporter ,

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has appreciated his senior colleague, rapper Naeto C for his verse on his first single, ‘Back When’.

The multi award winning Afro-beats artist took to his Twitter page on Monday, May 10, 2021 to express his gratitude.

Thanks for the verse big bro @NaetoC , all the shows and support, will never forget! Our leader and advisor! E choke for your side die! #DavidoAt10 #echoke“, he wrote.

Read Also‘If Not For Davido, We’d Be Worshipping Most Artists In The Industry’ – Rapper, Oladips

Davido’s 10-year run in the Nigerian music industry started with his first single featuring Naeto C, ‘Back When’ which was released on May 7, 2011.

The single was the first official single off his debut studio album, ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ released in 2012.

See his post below:

The singer’s post

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

Davido celebrates 10 years in music
Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ‘Davido’ has finally dropped a new music video titled ‘Risky.’ The new music video whi
Davido To Release Music Video For ‘La La’
Davido announces release of new album Monday – Information Nigeria

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.