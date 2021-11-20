Davido donates entire N200M realised after sharing account details on Twitter to orphanages across Nigeria

In a statement released via his Twitter and Instagram pages on Saturday, November 20, 2021, the music star said he has set up a committee that will manage and distribute the money to the orphanage homes across the country.

“I am delighted to announce that all the funds received totalling N200,000,000 will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation,” part of the statement read.

He also revealed that he would be donating N50M in addition to the N200M realised.

The music star and father of three said his goal is to raise funds every year as part of activities to mark his birthday.

He prayed that his colleagues and friends would continue to support his benevolent act.

Davido raised N200M over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media.

