Date Rush : Funny reactions from viewers as a handsome Nigerian look for a date on TV show

Date Rush is always full of drama as participants show their crazy side, viewers also share their thoughts on the happenings .

TV3’s Giovanni Caleb was in his nice suite whilst Anita also looked extremely stunning.

In fact, the Date Rush ladies on the show looked so beautiful and viewers seemed so excited.

Fans reacted to every bit of the show. A handsome Nigerian, Burberry, was on the stage to look for a date but ended up without one.

See fan’s reaction as he was rejected by our Ghanaian ladies even though we are all one people :

Boakyewaa said, ” I really wanted him to get a date”

A funny comment by Marvelous Prince made my evening”apuu, Rush energy drink mpo b3 b) no”. Instead of wishing our brother well, this has become a friendly Ghana versus Naija battle.

Pretty Benedicta, who was also on the show, seem not to even know what made her laugh at a point when comedian Burberry made some jokes on the show . Viewers kept asking where some of the ladies were picked from.

Nicholas Kwame also commented on how the ladies were behaving on the show : some ladies will be single till thy kingdom come if they continue with this kind of mentalities.

Well, per my observation, it was better they did not accept what they do not admire but John Kobby also commented after the young man was shamefully rejected by the ladies, ” He will turn into a big star one day ”

Benedicta’s question seemed to annoy many fans as she asked if Burberry ,who is a Nigerian , would stay in Ghana throughout and not go to visit his 13 or so siblings .

Burberry however left the show as a disappointed single man.

The truth is , the pretty ladies were not so sure about what they wanted on the stage . It was all fun though as organizers were on point : good music choices, presenters wore nice costumes and the main host was extremely hilarious.

Anita looked so beautiful in her outfit and her smiles made the show an incredible one. Viewers were so excited.

”Date Rush ! Everyone deserves plenty love ”

