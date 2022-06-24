Dakar Biennale art event comes to an end

This week marks the end of the 2022 edition of the Dakar Biennale. These art pieces are being displayed for the last time after having camped for almost a month.

The presence of these African Arts and cultures has aroused so much enthusiasm with the organizers praising this year’s display.

“The Dakar Biennale this year has kept all its promises. We had between 450 and 460 thousand visitors unlike in 2018. we had over 180 thousand visitors at the main expo site. So I think it is truly a great success.,” said Abdou Diouf, the Technical Director of Dakar Biennale.

A success that makes art lovers forget the four years of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the organizers are well aware of the importance of this success so that the challenges become even greater.

“I think that it is also a challenge, a stake. We must manage to maintain this course, so that the universe, the environment, and I would even say the world of art can consider Dakar the capital of plastic arts,” said Diouf.

The event was a four-week of lively interactions, but above all, this was a great mobilization that brought in many visitors, hence the satisfaction of the organizers. But beyond that, there will be another event pitting the same artists and the public who will meet again in two years for the 15th edition of this Biennale in the Senegalese capital.

Sourced from Africanews