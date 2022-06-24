Dadaboy Ehiz hosts Falz on Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio this Friday

Falz on what to expect from ‘B A H D’

Expect something sexy, expect naughty Falz, expect emotional Falz, vulnerable Falz… it’s like a blend of all these different emotions.

A lot of people look at me like “Ok this guy is a responsible soul, he’s always fighting for our lives but he’s now coming on a sexy thing.” There are so many different sides to me already so I feel like people are already used to me being this guy with such multiplicity in his person.

Falz on staying inspired

I just consume other forms of art, I listen to other artists, try to pay attention to stuff I’m generally into, stuff that I like, trying to draw inspiration from that. If I listen to a completely different genre, I’m like “I need to challenge myself. I can do this. Why can’t I do this?” That’s how I stay inspired.

Falz on BAHD collaborators

I always wanted to work with all these guys that I have on the project, so this project just presented the perfect opportunity to make that happen. It was pretty simple thankfully and shout out to them, it was seamless. It was just like “Yo, I’m working on this project, let’s make one happen” and everyone came through. Every single collaboration has its own story but everything was pretty straight forward and beautiful to create.

